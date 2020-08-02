World Taekwondo Africa President in intensive care after heart attack

World Taekwondo Africa President Ahmed Fouly is reportedly in intensive care after suffering a heart attack.

The 70-year-old is also vice-president of World Taekwondo.

Fouly's daughter shared the news of the heart attack in a Facebook post, with Nigerian newspaper Blueprint reporting that he is currently in Al-Aseel Hospital in the Egyptian city of Hurghada.

Well-wishes have also been shared on social media.

"I wish my dear friend General Ahmed Fouly, vice-president of World Taekwondo and President of World Taekwondo Africa, who is in intensive care after his heart attack, a quick recovery" said Turkey Taekwondo Federation President Metin Şahin.

"Our prayers are with you."

Ahmed Fouly joined the World Taekwondo Council in 2001 ©World Taekwondo

Fouly has been World Taekwondo Africa President since 2004.

He had led the Egyptian Taekwondo Federation since 2001 and was appointed to the World Taekwondo Council in the same year.

Fouly has overseen increasing success for African countries in taekwondo, with the continent earning five Olympic medals at Rio 2016.

Cheick Sallah Cissé of Ivory Coast was a standout performer, triumphing in the men's under-80 kilogram division.

insidethegames have contacted World Taekwondo for a comment.