Women's Fistball World Championship expected to take place in Europe in 2021

The Women's Fistball World Championship is likely to be held in Europe in July 2021, but the International Fistball Association has not been able to find a new host yet.

The tournament - first scheduled to take place in Chile in November - was postponed in June because of the coronavirus crisis and Chile withdrew as host.

A new preferred window for the Women's Fistball World Championship has been identified, but the IFA says negotiations with two parties have fallen through.

"We were already negotiating the last details," IFA President Jörn Verleger said.

"Unfortunately, both replacement locations we were in talks with had to cancel in the end.

"In one case, the main sponsor withdrew during the COVID-19 pandemic, therefore it is no longer possible to finance a Women's World Championship.

"We are currently in further talks with other locations, we are working flat out to find a solution, but it will still take a few weeks before we can announce the final organiser."

The Women's Fistball World Championship is a qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Games in Birmingham.





Germany have won the last three editions of the Women's Fistball World Championship ©IFA

A new host is also needed for the World Tour Final next year, with Birmingham no longer able to fulfill that role.

A venue in South America is likely to stage the event in October 2021, per the IFA.

"Of course, it is still very difficult to make a forecast for the coming year, but the basic information about the World Tour Finale will be published in the next weeks," Verleger said.

"We continue to monitor the development of the coronavirus pandemic very closely.

"The health of everyone involved will always be our top priority."

There are no international events left on the fistball calendar in 2020, with the pandemic cancelling or postponing them all.

Among the tournaments postponed until 2021 are the Men's European Championship, Pan-American Championship and Under-18 World Championship.