IOC criticised for inclusion of Berlin 1936 video in Stronger Together campaign

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has faced criticism for a tweeted video showing footage from the Berlin 1936 Olympics in Nazi Germany, with the organisation saying its series of short films from various Games was intended to highlight the potential unifying power of the multi-sport event.

The 30-second clip from the Olympics account came as part of a series of tweets showing videos from previous editions of the Games.

It followed the official accounts of the United States and Belgian National Olympic Committees showing clips from Los Angeles 1932 and Antwerp 1920 respectively.

The series was aimed to mark the one-year-to-go countdown to the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which are due to open on July 23 next year.

The Berlin 1936 clip featured as part of a tweet reading: "This is turning out to be quite a #ThrowbackThursday already!

"Berlin 1936 marked the 1st Olympic torch relay to bring the flame to the cauldron.

"We can't wait for the next one in Japan.

"#StrongerTogether".

The video features the lighting of the Games cauldron, with the act completed by athlete Fritz Schilgen.

Schilgen did not compete at the Games, but was selected to light the cauldron by German film director Leni Riefenstahl, owing to his Aryan characteristics.

Riefenstahl directed the Nazi propaganda film about the Games titled Olympia, with the 1936 event having become indelibly associated with the Nazis and the swastika.

The video also features crowd images and clips to music, including teams marching into the Opening Ceremony of the Games.

The IOC’s video has faced criticism, with the Auschwitz Memorial among those to post comments in response.

"For 2 weeks the Nazi dictatorship camouflaged its racist, militaristic character," the Auschwitz Memorial account tweeted.

"It exploited the Games to impress foreign spectators with an image of a peaceful, tolerant Germany.

"Later, Germany's expansionism, the persecution of Jews & other 'enemies of the state' accelerated."

The IOC, when contacted by insidethegames, said the film series was not intended to be a historic classification of respective Olympic Games.

The IOC highlighted photos of legendary American sprinter Jesse Owens, which featured as part of the video.

Owens won gold medals in the 100 metres, 200m, 4x100m relay and long jump events at the Games, with the sprinter having been credited with crushing Adolf Hitler’s idea of a superior Aryan race.

Owens also became friends with German competitor Luz Long, the long jumper silver medallist at the Games.

The IOC highlighted the friendship as being an iconic Olympic moment and showing the unifying power of the Games.

"On the occasion of the One year to go for Tokyo 2020, the IOC aims to show the unifying reality of the Olympic Games," an IOC statement read.

"The IOC created a series of short films, featuring Olympic flame moments starting in Athens 1896 through to Rio 2016.

"None of these more than 30 films is meant to be a historic classification of the respective Games but they aim to show the unifying power of the Olympic Games.

"This was demonstrated in a unique way by Jesse Owens, the legendary four-time Olympic champion.

"At home, he had to suffer from the painful reality of racial segregation.

"In contrast, in the Olympic Village, he was living together as an equal with all the other athletes enjoying the same rights.

"Through his outstanding sporting achievements, he taught a resounding lesson to the Nazi regime, shattering their despicable fascist claims of racial superiority.

"He befriended his German competitor Luz Long, creating iconic Olympic moments of respect and solidarity.

"This is what the Olympic Games are all about."

The IOC's response highlighted Jesse Owens' success at Berlin 1936 ©Getty Images

The IOC's short film series is part of its wider #StrongerTogether campaign, which revolves around the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The campaign is claimed to recognise "the importance of solidarity and unity during these difficult times, acknowledging the power of sport, and in particular the Olympic Games, to bring people together".

The Olympic Flame was viewed as central to the campaign, with the IOC saying it shows the "resilience and strength" of the athletes as they continue to prepare for the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Avery Brundage, who went on to become IOC President, played a key role in swinging an Amateur Athletic Union of the United States vote against boycotting the 1936 Games.

As IOC President, Brundage expelled African-American athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos from the 1968 Olympic Games after their black-gloved protest on the podium following their gold and bronze medals in the 200m.

Earlier this month, amid a renewed focus on the legacy of Brundage, current IOC President Thomas Bach said he sees "no reason to rewrite history".