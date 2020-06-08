The Korean Sport and Olympic Committee (KSOC) has launched an initiative to keep people active during the COVID-19 pandemic by reintroducing a traditional gymnastics workout.

In cooperation with the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sport and Tourism, KSOC will look to keep South Korean residents healthy with "K-Fit".

The workouts are designed for people of all ages and abilities and feature national athletes showing techniques reminiscent of the 1970s, when the activities were more common.

While South Korea has largely been held up as a success story when it comes to dealing with COVID-19 and schools are now fully open, the country today reported 38 new cases of the deadly virus - mostly in capital Seoul.

The country has reported 273 COVID-19 deaths in total and been praised in particular for its contact tracing.

Despite South Koreans now having more freedom of movement than most, KSOC underlined that the initiative was a way of exercising and staying healthy while practicing social distancing.

The routines feature artistic gymnasts and a narrator calls out instructions for those joining in.

There are 12 exercises in total, focusing on increasing mobility, and activities include squats and arm raises.