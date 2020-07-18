Two members of staff within the motorsport series Formula One have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week, according to the sport's bosses.

They are the first to test positive in Formula One since a handful of people tested positive for the virus in March at the Australian Grand Prix, which was then abandoned.

It led to a shutdown of the sport that intended to host its opening race weekend in Melbourne, but only resumed earlier this month with a double-header in Austria.

"The affected people have been removed from operations and isolated," Formula One said in a statement.

"Tracing of contacts [has been] completed and isolated."

Those involved were not present at the opening races in Austria and were not believed to be in main roles within the teams, according to BBC Sport.

It is expected that the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend will go ahead as planned despite news of the positive tests.

Drivers, staff and media have all been heavily tested during each race weekend so far as the motorsport series intends to keep the season running despite no spectators being allowed at the races.

Charles Leclerc, right, pictured with teammate Sebastian Vettel, left, and team principal, Mattia Binotto, centre, has been accused of breaching social distancing rules ©Getty Images

The Formula 2 and Formula 3 Championships, the feeder and developmental series of Formula One, are also continuing their postponed season.

There have been large changes to the operations of the sport, with temporary podiums being placed on the track instead of its usual place, usually high above the paddock.

Interviews are conducted in open space, one at a time with drivers using a microphone stand to speak to the media, while all personnel have to wear masks when out of the race car.

Racing drivers also cannot mix with those outside their own team.

There has already been controversy so far after Mercedes driver and current Championship leader Valtteri Bottas returned home to Monaco between the two Grands Prix in Austria, although it was reported he was only in contact with those already in the paddock - his girlfriend and personal trainer.

Young Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc also came under fire for also returning to Monaco, but breached social distancing measures by attending his girlfriend's sister's birthday party, being photographed embracing those outside the paddock.

So far, 10 races have been confirmed for the 2020 season, with more expected to be announced by the end of the year.