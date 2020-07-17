The first-ever Under-18 Women’s Softball World Cup has been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus crisis.

The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC), Peruvian Softball Federation and the Peruvian Sports Institute (IDP) have now reached that conclusion after the event had been indefinitely postponed in April.

It was initially scheduled for August 23 to 30 in capital city Lima.

WBSC softball chairman Tommy Velazquez met with IPD President Gustavo San Martin and the Peruvian Softball Federation's President and chief executive, Vanessa Endo and Marisa Matsuda, to make the decision.

"The WBSC has remained permanently in contact with the LOC [local Organising Committee] and stakeholders, in order to make the best decision for everyone involved," WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari said.

"We appreciate the support and help from the Peruvian Softball Association, partners and sponsors for their support with this decision.

"The health, safety and well-being of all participants remain our top priority."

New dates in 2021 have yet to be established.

The tournament is due to take place at the softball venue for the Lima 2019 Pan American Games ©Getty Images

The tournament is replacing the Under-19 Women’s Softball World Championship.

It is set to be held at the Villa Maria del Triunfo Complex, which hosted softball games at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games.

The WBSC is to amend the eligibility criteria so that players who were set to play this year but will have turned 19 by the time the tournament arrives can still play.

Players born in 2007, 2006, 2005, 2004, 2003 and 2002 will be eligible to participate.

Only two tournaments now remain on the WBSC calendar this year - the Under-15 Men's Baseball World Cup and Women's Baseball Cup - and both are due to be held in Mexico.