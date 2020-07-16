Genevieve Gordon-Thomson has been appointed as the chair of the UK Sports Association (UKSA) – the organisation for people with learning disabilities.

She takes over from Bernard Atha with immediate effect after the decision was confirmed by the UKSA Board of Trustees at their July meeting.

Gordon-Thomson is a keen sportswoman who re-trains racehorses and was formerly involved in rugby.

"I look forward to working with the Board, the partners and our committed chief executive, athletes and volunteers at this important charity," she said.

"For some time UKSA has worked hard to overcome adversity on behalf of its athletes and continues to do so daily.

"UKSA is an organisation that feverishly encourages diversity in elite sport and aims to transcend the message of opportunity to all."

The UKSA is the only national disability sports and umbrella body in Britain for sport and people with learning disability, Down syndrome and autism.

It focuses on elite and high-performance sport.

Atha will remain at the organisation as UKSA President.

Departing chairman Bernard Atha with British international medallist, Oliver Peace, and his horse, Bailey ©UKSA

"I am delighted to welcome Genevieve at what is a critical time in disability sport," he said.

"She brings with her a huge wealth of experience.

"Her commitment to UKSA and its athletes already spanning several years stands her, British athletes and UKSA in good stead.

"Her business acumen and reputation precede her.

"Genevieve will guide UKSA well as it continues to advocate on behalf of athletes that all too often are not recognised in the UK in the way they should be."

Tracey McCillen, the UKSA chief executive, added: "This is a time of significant change.

"I am delighted that Gen has been appointed and look forward to working closely with her to tackle the inequality that exists in disability sport.

"I would also like to pay tribute to Bernard Atha, with whom I have had the privilege of working with for many years."