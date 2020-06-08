Virtus has opened the bidding process for its 2021 World Basketball Championships.

The organisation formerly known as the International Sports Federation for Persons with Intellectual Disability (INAS) holds the tournament every four years with the last edition in Italy in 2017.

Next year's edition will be the first major Virtus basketball competition since the 2019 INAS Global Games in Brisbane.

Both men's and women's tournaments are scheduled to be held.

The Virtus World Basketball Championships take place every four years ©Virtus

"I'm really pleased to launch the process to identify our hosts next year," said Australia's Tony Guihot, the sport director for Virtus Basketball.

"Basketball is an extremely competitive sport in the Virtus programme and always delivers thrilling competition.

"In 2021 we are also hopeful to see new teams entering this event, as we seek to grow and support our basketball family."

France and Australia won the respective men's and women's titles at the 2017 World Championships.