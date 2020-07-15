ATP Finals to take place in London with or without fans

London is set to host the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Finals at the O2 Arena this year, with or without spectators present.

The season ending tournament's stay in the city is set to conclude this season, before it moves to Turin.

Last year's tournament saw 242,883 fans attend over the eight days of competition.

It took the total attendance at the tournament since 2009 up to 2.8 million people.

Numerous sporting events have been held without fans in recent months due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the tennis US Open set to take place behind closed doors next month.

The French Open is expected to take place with a capped attendance of 60 per cent, with protocols introduced to ensure social distancing.

The ATP said it intends to finish the season as planned in London.

"Our intention remains for the season to finish with the ATP Finals in London, including the scenario of the event being held with reduced or no fans," an ATP spokesperson told the Daily Mail.

"We are working on the final section of the provisional 2020 calendar and expect a further update by the end of July."

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas is the reigning singles champion at the season ending event ©Getty Images

The tournament features the top eight ranked men's singles and doubles players of the season.

This year's event is scheduled to take place between November 15 to 22.

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas is the reigning singles champion after he beat Austria's Dominic Thiem 6-7, 6-2, 7-6 in last year's final.

The tournament has been held in London since 2009 at the city's O2 Arena.

It was announced last year that Turin would take over as host of the event, with the Italian city hosting from 2021 to 2025.

The announcement followed an international bid process, which began in August 2018, with more than 40 cities worldwide expressing an interest in holding the competition.

Turin and London were shortlisted by the ATP, along with Manchester, Singapore and Tokyo.

Competition will take place at Pala Alpitour, Italy's largest indoor sporting arena.

It will be the first time in the ATP Finals' 50-year history that Italy has hosted the event.