Three major ISU events in China set to go ahead as planned

The International Skating Union (ISU) has confirmed it expects three of its major competitions in China to go ahead this year as they form part of the series of test events for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

The Chinese Government has cancelled all international events for the rest of 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Beijing 2022 test events are the only exception to the ban, imposed in response to concerns over a second outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

The ISU said it had received an agreement from the Chinese Olympic Committee that the Cup of China in Chongqing - part of the Grand Prix of Figure Skating circuit - in November "remains scheduled as planned".

Figure skating events in China this year are set to go ahead as planned ©Getty Images

This is because the competition, due to run from November 6 to 8, "is part of the ISU Grand Prix series and is consequently related to the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final which is an Olympic test event", the ISU said.

The ISU admitted, however, that the event taking place "is subject to finding the necessary logistical, medical and safety solutions".

The ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating final and a Short Track World Cup event in December, both of which are due to be staged in Beijing, are unaffected by the Government ban as they are Beijing 2022 test events.

Beijing is scheduled to host the Grand Prix finale from December 10 to 13, before welcoming short track speed skaters for the World Cup from December 18 to 20.