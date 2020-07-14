The National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Tajikistan has held a technical course for judo coaches.

A total of 20 coaches participated in the Olympic solidarity course, which took place in capital city Dushanbe.

The eight-day event, led by international expert Ramzi Shamirov, attracted coaches from across the country.

It included theory and practical classes on the rules and technique required in judo.

Those who took part received certificates from the International Olympic Committee.

The course took place over eight days in Dushanbe ©Tajikistan NOC

"Such training is carried out on the instructions of the leader of the nation, President of the Republic and President of the National Olympic Committee, Emomali Rahmon, who expressed it at the 17th session of the General Assembly," said Abdullozoda Muhammadsho, secretary general of the Tajikistan NOC.

"Such courses are planned for other sports as well in the future."

Shamirov said a range of topics were covered during the course.

"For eight days we have discussed with the participants of the course the rules and methods of judo – which are reviewed almost every year – in both theory and practice," he said.