World Table Tennis (WTT) signed a long-term strategic partnership with global sports and events company IMG.

Starting in January 2021, the partnership includes global media rights development and distribution, production oversight of WTT events, and betting data and streaming rights for IMG Arena.

It will also encompass non-exclusive sponsorship representation and a general mandate to develop table tennis globally.

Events covered by the deal include the World Table Tennis Championships and all tiers of the revamped WTT event structure.

"This is an exciting partnership at a key stage in the commercial redefinition of table tennis, through WTT, around the world," said IMG media and events co-President Adam Kelly.

"We share the vision that the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) and WTT have for the sport over the coming years and believe our energy, creativity and expertise on a global scale will add true value across all aspects of the WTT business."

WTT was set up by the ITTF in August 2019 and formally announced in March.

Launching in January, it aims to modernise the commercial business activities of table tennis and is expected to lead to the introduction of a series of new events, with the promise of increased prize money and a more modern experience for fans, broadcasters, players and hosts.

WTT is also promised to deliver world-renowned commercial partners and investors, an exclusive women’s tour to further promote the women’s game, as well as unrivalled development and high-performance opportunities for all future stars.

Atlanta 1996 Olympic champion Liu Guoliang was named as WTT Council chair last month.

"We are very excited to have IMG on board this historic journey to help us professionalise and commercialise table tennis throughout the world, and I look forward to our joint efforts to develop the global game to greater new heights," Guoliang said.