The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) held a webinar as part of the World Table Tennis (WTT) roll out.

Originally scheduled to take place at the since postponed World Championships in Busan in South Korea, the webinar focused on updating the 215 registered ITTF members on the key elements of the WTT programme.

With bid submissions for the new WTT events expected by June 6, National Association members were able to ask further questions on the details of the WTT programme, particularly around the hosting of events.

ITTF President Thomas Weikert welcomed the participants to the webinar, before chief executive Steve Dainton gave a presentation on the origins of WTT.

ITTF marketing director Matt Pound, secretary general Raul Calin, WTT commercial strategy consultant Philippe Le Floc’h and event strategy director Stephen Duckitt also gave presentations.

The webinar concluded with a question and answer session, with a similar event set to take place next month for players.

ITTF President Thomas Weikert welcomed participants to the World Table Tennis webinar ©Getty Images

"A successful information session for all involved, the webinar also provided a timely opportunity for all members of the ITTF family to unite online and share their thoughts during the COVID-19 pandemic," the ITTF said.

ITTF officially announced WTT in March, with the body set to run all of the governing body’s commercial and event business from 2021.

The introduction of WTT is expected to lead to the introduction of a series of new events, with the promise of increased prize money and a more modern experience for fans, broadcasters, players and hosts.

It is also set to deliver globally renowned commercial partners and investors, an exclusive women’s tour to further promote the women’s game, as well as unrivalled development and high-performance opportunities for all future stars.

Under the plans, a WTT Series will feature on the calendar.