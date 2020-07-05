Chris Gilbertson has been appointed as the head ski jumping coach for the American men's Nordic combined team.

It means he has ended a seven-year hiatus away from USA Nordic after previously steering his athletes to four Olympic and five World Championship medals.

Gilbertson had spent 17 years coaching with the US team, as well as at Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club.

He will now join forces with overall head coach Nick Hendrickson in the Nordic combined set-up.

"With this new group, I look forward to creating trust and belief," said Gilbertson, who previously worked with Taylor Fletcher but no other members of the current squad.

"I need to find out what they know about their sport and then also find out what I might have missed in the last seven years.

"I'm really looking forward to working with all these guys, I see a ton of potential for them to improve on both the jump hill and cross-country side.

"Number one goal is to get these guys to make qualification automatic.

Taylor Fletcher worked with Chris Gilbertson during his last spell seven years ago ©Getty Images

"Worrying about making the cut every weekend is no way to get better.

"Then the goal is to get top 20, then top 10, then medals."

Hendrickson welcomed the appointment as the US looks forward to the new winter season.

"I've known Chris for quite awhile and we were able to work together when I was on the national team," he said.

"Now with a slightly different dynamic, we are both looking forward to working together as coaches."

Sport director Jed Hinkley added: "Chris is not afraid to share his opinion, which I value, and I know nobody will work harder to help us achieve our goals in athletics and as an organisation."