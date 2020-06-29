The Austrian Ski Federation (ÖSV) held a President's conference in Pörtschach, with the COVID-19 pandemic dominating proceedings.

An ÖSV nationwide conference scheduled for last weekend had to be postponed due to the pandemic, so pressing topics from that meeting were added to the agenda.

However, at the President's conference there was a bid to have "full concentration on sport".

ÖSV President Peter Schröcksnadel said to those present: "Sport is our lifeline and that of the active, we have to make sure that we can carry out all of our events if possible, even if we cannot allow spectators, because only then can we create the necessary conditions for the active."

Board members met for an ÖSV Presidential conference ©OSV

It has been suggested that events scheduled as part of the International Ski Federation (FIS) Alpine Ski World Cup season opener in Sölden could be split to ensure manageable health conditions for skiers and fans, if they are permitted to attend.

If that was the case, the women's race would be on October 23 - a Friday - and the men's on October 25.

The ÖSV said it is still awaiting news on the fate of the FIS 2021 Alpine World Ski Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo in Italy, initially scheduled for 9 to 21 February 2021 but potentially being moved to 2022 at the request of local organisers.

The FIS is to review the situation on July 1.