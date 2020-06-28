The International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) has cancelled this year's Masters World Championships in light of the coronavirus crisis.

Győr in Hungary was due to stage the event from September 17 to 20.

However, the Hungarian Modern Pentathlon Association requested that the competition be cancelled because of the pandemic and the UIPM Executive Board approved that request.

Travel restrictions in place to try and curb the spread of the deadly virus would have made it difficult to stage a satisfactory event.

UIPM President Klaus Schormann said that it was "a very sad moment" each time the organisation had to cancel an event, especially so here given age-group pentathletes have fewer chances to compete.

"We do hope our UIPM Masters community members can return to the field of play very soon," Schormann added.

"I ask you all to stay healthy, stay safe and keep up your training as much as you can until the next time we can all meet!"

Travel restrictions have led to the cancellation of the 2020 Masters World Championships ©Getty Images

The Masters World Championships first took place in 1992 and have never previously been cancelled.

Halle in Germany staged the 2018 event.

Peter Engerisser, who chairs the UIPM Masters Committee, added he too was "very sad" about the cancellation, but that "our worldwide Masters community is very much aware of the high risks that especially our elderly athletes would be currently exposed to during any international competition".

The UIPM Masters Committee's focus now turns to "hopefully unburdened competitions next year".