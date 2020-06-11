The International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) has released a guide to help athletes safely resume training as coronavirus restrictions begin to ease.

Dr Natalja Ofitserova, the chair of the UIPM Medical Commission, oversaw the creation of the instruction manual which includes advice for all of the modern pentathlon disciplines.

For fencing, recommendations include ensuring that no masks, swords or gloves are shared, while for swimming the advice is to keep a maximum of two athletes per lane.

In riding, no helmets, gloves, reins or stirrups should be shared, while pistols should not be passed between athletes when training in laser-run.

Keeping socially distant is also advised where possible.

"The UIPM restart guidelines are an excellent resource and I would recommend that all of our member National Federations, together with coaches and athletes, use the document to plan their activities in the coming weeks and months," said UIPM President Dr. Klaus Schormann.

"We are now seeing athletes in some countries return to training in local sports facilities, and soon we will see some countries organising national and bilateral competitions where travel is permitted.

"The most important thing is to create an environment where this activity can be done with the safety and health of athletes guaranteed.

Guidelines have been produced for all of the modern pentathlon disciplines ©Getty Images

"That is why the UIPM restart guidelines are an essential part of the planning process for everyone who is resuming activity."

The UIPM competitions circuit remains suspended due to the global health crisis.

Qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which have been postponed until 2021, is scheduled to resume in March at World Cups in Sofia and Budapest.

"The most important thing for all of us is to ensure the health of athletes and not to spread the COVID-19 disease any further," said Ofitserova.

"To ensure this, the UIPM strongly recommends that all National Federations follow their local Government advice and World Health Organization guidelines.

"Modern pentathlon, our sport, taught us to be strong and ready for various challenges, and to develop our best qualities.

"The personal responsibility of everyone for the implementation of hygiene standards and rules will help us to ensure the safety of joint activities, overcome temporary difficulties and achieve our goals in the next season."

The guidelines can be read here.