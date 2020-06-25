Thailand's elite boxers returned to their National Training Centre after a three-month break enforced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Restrictive measures put in place to contain the spread of the virus have been eased in the country, with the Thailand Boxing Association agreeing to let athletes go back to training during a virtual meeting last month.

There have been more than 3,100 cases of coronavirus in Thailand, resulting in 58 deaths.

The youth and junior national team members are set to join the elite boxers in the coming weeks.

Sydney 2000 Olympic boxing champion Wijan Ponlid is present at the National Training Centre as a coach.

Thailand already have four boxers qualified for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, now postponed until July 23 to August 8 2021.

In the women's contest, world lightweight silver medallist Sudaporn Seesondee and Asian women's youth champion Baison Manikon both booked their Olympic place at the qualifying event in Amman in March.

Youth world champion Thitisan Panmod and Asian featherweight champion Chatchai Decha Butdee qualified in the men's competition.

Boxing is Thailand's second most successful sport at the Olympics.

The country has earned four gold, four silver and six bronze medals at the Games.