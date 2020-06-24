The World Rowing Federation (FISA) will replace its annual awards this year with a month of "rowing celebration" in response to the coronavirus crisis decimating the sport's calendar.

The FISA Executive Committee ruled presenting awards for 2020 would be "inappropriate" as there will be almost no international rowing regattas this year.

"This has led to the decision to replace the annual awards for a month of rowing celebration," FISA said in a statement.

"The public will be asked to nominate an individual or individuals who have acted with courage, helped others or created new ideas on how to handle the difficult situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Through the month of November, those nominated individuals will be featured through World Rowing’s communications channels."

The international rowing calendar has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic ©Getty Images

FISA President Jean-Christophe Rolland said: "This is a most unusual year for sport with so many events being cancelled or postponed.

"We wanted to show that through the year there was still much happening in the rowing community, whether it was rowers innovatively adapting their training to be indoors or rowers helping on the front lines, especially in essential services.”

The Awards are normally presented at the annual Coaches Conference in November.

The Thomas Keller Medal, the Filippi Spirit Award, the Distinguished Services Medal and Sustainability Award will also have a hiatus as the sport prepares for the 2021 season.