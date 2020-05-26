The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) has published its new qualification system for Tokyo 2020, which has been approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board.

A new system was needed following the postponement of the Games until 2021 because of the coronavirus crisis, as well as impact the pandemic has had on the shooting calendar.

The ISSF proposed that the 2021 European 10 Metres Championships - set to beheld in Lohja in Finland - and the 2021 European Championships in Osijek in Croatia be used to allocated quota places that were due to be earned at events cancelled because of the pandemic.

Competition in Lohja is set to last from February 26 to March 8, while Osijek should stage events from May 23 to June 6.

Shotgun, 25m pistol and 50m rifle events are the Olympic disciplines being contested in Osijek.

Six quota places will be on offer at Lohja, 10 in Osijek.

Those quota places were due to be allocated at the 2020 European Shotgun Championships in Châteauroux in France and the 2020 European Olympic Qualification Championship in Plzeň in the Czech Republic.

Only two shooting events offering Tokyo 2020 quota places have not yet taken place ©Getty Images

Should the European Championships not be able to take place, European rankings will be used to allocate Tokyo 2020 berths instead.

All other events with quota places attached to them have already been staged.

An additional 12 quota places - one for each individual shooting event at Tokyo 2020 - will be finalised by June 6 2021, which is the new deadline for qualification.

They will be allocated on the world rankings as of March 31 2020, plus points earned at one ISSF World Cup event, set to be staged in either March or April of next year.

Including team events, a maximum of 360 places are available for the Games.

The ISSF is among the International Federations to have told the IOC it does not require financial assistance, such as an advance on its share of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games revenue.