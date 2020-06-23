ISU Awards to be held virtually and streamed live on July 11

This year's International Skating Union (ISU) Awards will be held virtually on July 11 and streamed live.

The COVID-19 pandemic cut short the season and forced the cancellation of the scheduled Awards event in Montreal, which had been due to have take place on the final day of the ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2020.

But the ISU will now make a virtual ceremony available to the sport’s followers via its ISU Skating Awards page.

"It is more important now than ever to get together and honour the athletes, coaches and choreographers that have worked so hard," the ISU said.

"The ISU Skating Awards will be an opportunity to celebrate figure skating and will hopefully provide a moment of respite to the skating community which has been affected, like so many, by the recent events."

Canada's double world champion in figure skating pairs, Eric Radford, pictured with partner Meagan Duhamel, is among the Jury members for the ISU Awards 2020 ©Getty Images

The Premier ISU Skating Awards will see distinctions being given in seven categories: most valuable skater, best costume, most entertaining programme, best newcomer, best choreographer, best coach and lifetime achievement award.

Following online votes registered for the candidates by the public, media and ISU members between December 1 and February 10, three nominees in each category will be announced shortly.

Winners will be adjudged by the jury, announced on December 19.

Presided over by ISU Council member Marie Lundmark, the jury members are: Eric Radford of Canada, Lu Chen of China, Miki Ando of Japan, Surya Bonaly of France, Tatiana Navka of Russia and Todd Eldredge of the United States.