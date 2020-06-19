The European Handball Federation (EHF) completed the draw for the 2022 European Men's Handball Championship qualifiers.

Reigning world champions Denmark are set to face North Macedonia, Switzerland and Finland in qualifying group seven, with the 32 nations aiming for a place at the European Championships divided into eight four-team groups.

European bronze medallists in 2020, Norway, were drawn against Belarus, Latvia and Italy in group six, while four-times winners Sweden are due to play Montenegro, Romania and Kosovo in group eight.

Rivals Germany and Austria will meet again in group two, alongside Bosnia and Herzegovina and Estonia.

France, Serbia, Belgium and Greece feature in group one, with Czech Republic, Russia, Ukraine and Faroe Islands in group three.

Iceland, Portugal, Lithuania, Israel were drawn into group four, Slovenia, Netherlands, Poland, Turkey are set to play in group five.

The qualifiers are scheduled to begin on November 5 and run until May 2 next year, with the teams battling for 20 places at the European Championships, planned for January 13 to 30 in 2022.

The winners and runners-up of all eight groups, as well as the four best third-place teams, will earn a spot at the tournament in Hungary and Slovakia.

Both hosts have automatically qualified for the event, with Spain and Croatia already earning a place as the respective winner and runner-up of the European Championships in 2020.

