The Rugby League World Cup 2021 (RLWC2021) has named Riverside Brands as its exclusive licensing agent for the tournament scheduled for next year.

Founded last year, Riverside Brands are set to create third-party collaborations and license agreements for RLWC2021 and will provide products for fans ahead of the tournament to create commercial revenue.

The company is head by its managing director Ashley Holman, previously a senior director at children's television channel Nickelodeon and who has 15 years experience in the sector.

Hosted every four years, the Rugby League World Cup will come to England in 2021, having previously held the competition along with Ireland, France and Wales, in 2013.

It will also be the first time that the men's, women's and wheelchair editions of the tournament will be held at the same time with the men's competition scheduled from October 23 to November 27.

RLWC2021 has also confirmed the appointment of Skew Studio to develop a style guide, to be used for commercial purposes, to support the tournament's brand.

Great news, we’re pleased to announce @BrandsRiverside as our exclusive licensing agent and @SkewStudio who will be developing our consumer products style guide.



Both will support our licensing programme focused on innovative third-party collaborations and license agreements. — Rugby League World Cup 2021 (@RLWC2021) June 18, 2020

Jonathan Neill, commercial director at RLWC2021 said: "Our licensing strategy and delivery is a crucial part of our commercial programme.

"We need to transcend the sport of Rugby League and positively engage a new audience, and we feel that Riverside Brands and licensing will play a hugely important role in helping to achieve that.

"With 13 million people in the United Kingdom following Rugby League, 750,000 fans expected at the 61 matches at the tournament, coverage of all matches across the BBC, and international TV reach in over 100 territories, we have a significant platform and are excited about collaborating with brands on consumer products."

Holman added: "We're really delighted to be working with the RLWC2021 team.

"After a tough year for sport, the prospect of extending the life of a much revered and eagerly anticipated tournament is really excited to us.

"We're looking forward to solidifying partnerships that champions the brand's effervescent spirit, delights its loyal fans, as well as introducing it to new audiences."

Last month, Kappa became the official apparel partner of the RLWC2021.