Para-canoeist Dylan Littlehales hosted a virtual classroom as part of the Paralympics Australia Paralympic Education Program.

The Paralympic Education Program provides a range of free online curriculum-linked resources for Australian classes focusing on Paralympic values.

It was launched in February has gained momentum despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 20-year-old Littlehales, who made his Paralympic debut at Rio 2016, joined Paralympics Australia’s education manager and goalball player Jenny Blow to deliver a virtual classroom to students from Ashwood School in Melbourne.

"It’s a great experience for me to be able to share my story and hopefully it’s helping kids to build on their own stories by giving them the opportunity to ask questions about how I got to where I am," Littlehales said.

"The kids asked me lots of questions about my career so far and the way I’ve been training during COVID-19.

"It’s been about being able to adapt and finding new ways to make the best of the situation.

"For me, it’s about enjoying what you do and setting goals along the way."

Dylan Littlehales made his Paralympic debut at Rio 2016 ©IPC

Littlehales also revealed his motivation for being involved with the Paralympic Education Program.

"I want to give back to the community and help the next generation be the best they can be," he said.

"My community has given me so much to help me get where I am.

"And I want to do more to help others achieve their dreams."

Paralympics Australia previously had an education programme prior to London 2012, which had an extensive reach with almost 3,000 primary schools joining the programme.

It had reached more than 370,000 students by 2010.

The goal of the re-launched programme is to reach a minimum of 300 schools and 10,000 students via online resources, and more than 500 students through the school visit programme.