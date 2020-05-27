Disability Sports Australia (DSA) chief executive Jenni Cole has stepped down from the organisation, it has been announced.

Cole has opted to leave after more than six years to spend more time with her family and pursue other interests.

Last year, she was credited with helping member organisations through tough economic times, while she was instrumental in Australia's successful bid for the 2018 Wheelchair Rugby World Championships.

She was also key to the foundation and development of the wheelchair version of Australian football, a sport now partnered with the Australian Football League.

Other achievements include a partnership with the Australian Defence Force, which led to the DSA becoming an important player in the preparation of the country's teams for the Invictus Games – the event for injured members of the armed forces.

Cole was involved with the 2018 Invictus Games, which Australia hosted in Sydney.

"After 25 years in the disability sport sector, it has been a huge privilege to lead DSA to grow the range of sports for people with a disability and help people with a disability become active and connect with sport," Cole said.

Jenni Cole played a key role in the establishment of the wheelchair version of Australian football ©DSA

"I am incredibly proud of this organisation and the achievements I have been able to make in challenging times and the genuine difference that has been made to the organisation over the past six-and-a-half years.

"The team at DSA will continue to deliver programmes that change lives through sport, and I look forward to watching the organisation continue to grow into the future.

"I am looking forward to the next chapter in my professional life and will certainly miss the DSA team."

DSA chairman John Croll paid tribute to Cole.

"Jenni's achievements have been numerous, and she leaves behind a legacy with the organisation stronger and more diverse across the national sporting landscape for people with a disability," he said.

"Her leadership and foresight has seen the organisation expand to provide education, major events, programmes, sport development and growth, and includes engagement with an increased number of sports for people with a physical disability."