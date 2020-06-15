American Hockey League (AHL) President and chief executive Dave Andrews has been given USA Hockey's Distinguished Achievement Award for 2020 for his service to ice hockey.

Set to retire this year, but become chairman of the AHL Board, Andrews is known for overseeing the expansion and development of the league since 1994.

The AHL was once a 16-team regional league but now has 31 teams in the United States and Canada.

This year is Andrews' 26th year at the helm of the AHL.

Andrews said he was "really humbled" and "certainly shocked" to be honoured with the award.

"I think this award is probably more of a reflection of the work that our league has done over the years, with the growth of our league into 27 cities in the United States and now in non-traditional areas.

"I think our teams, players and everyone involved with our league has played a role in the growth of the game in the United States."

The USA Hockey Distinguished Achievement Award was created in 1991 and is presented annually to a US citizen who has made a significant contribution to ice hockey in the country.

Previous winners include long-serving National Hockey League (NHL) player Phil Housley and ice hockey executive Brian Burke.

Dave Andrews has led the AHL for 26 seasons ©Getty Images

Andrews added: "When you look at people that who are legends in the game, and your name goes onto that list, it's very humbling.

"A lot of those names are good friends of mine, there are a whole lot of them on the list who I've known very well and I'm honoured to be on that list as well."

Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey, paid tribute to Andrews, saying: "He's a different kind of big name, but he's every bit as deserving.

"The AHL is an institution that has only gotten stronger with Dave's leadership.

"He's done it so well for so long, I'm very happy for Dave and thrilled that we can honour somebody like him."

After spending 26 years as President and CEO of the AHL, Dave Andrews may be retiring, but he isn't planning on moving on from the game of hockey.



→ https://t.co/QLj4PVydvJ pic.twitter.com/9dCe8MjjC0 — AHL (@TheAHL) February 17, 2020

One of the defining moments of the AHL's expansion under Andrews was absorbing six teams from Milwaukee, Chicago, Houston, Utah, Manitoba and Grand Rapids in 2001 after the closure of the International Hockey League.

Andrews was also integral in bringing safety measures to the sport which have been implemented elsewhere.

He added: "I think our impact on rule changes is probably far greater than most people know.

"Obviously, we have done a lot of testing of rules for the NHL over the years, but we've also contributed to the rules of the game on our own that we felt would be good and eventually were taken to the NHL.

"I think we've had the opportunity to make a difference in the game and we've done that very respectfully and responsibly."

Andrews is also a member of the British Columbia Hall of Fame and the Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame and won the Lester Patrick Trophy in 2010 for his contributions to ice hockey.