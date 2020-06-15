Irish sailor Aoife Hopkins will not appeal the decision to cut the Irish Olympic trials for the radial event short, despite it ending her dream of competing at the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year.

Hopkins was one of the front runners for the spot alongside her teenage clubmate Eve McMahon, but it ultimately went to Rio 2016 silver medallist Annalise Murphy.

The trials chad been due to comprise of three regattas, with the first being the International Laser Class Association (ILCA) World Championship, but the other trials in Palma in Spain and Hyéres in France will not go ahead.

At the ILCA World Championship, Murphy finished 12th ahead of Hopkins in 40th, Aisling Keller in 63rd and McMahon in 78th and due to selection rules, Murphy has been given the nod.

Irish Sailing's selection rules stated that if one or more regattas are cancelled, then the best performance in the trials secured the nomination.

After the decision was made, Murphy told sailing publication Afloat: "I really can't understand the decision not to continue with the trials.

"I am utterly and completely devestated."

Annalise Murphy will aim for another Olympic medal in Tokyo after being controversially selected by Irish Sailing ©Getty Images

Howth Yacht Club Commodore Ian Byrne had added: "Our club is naturally disappointed for Aoife and Eve and that they didn't get the chance to follow through with their campaigns.

"We have followed their progress and supported their campaigns since their first aspirations in competition and we are gutted for them after what must feel like a lifetime of commitment."

There have been suggestions that the trials could have still have gone ahead due to the postponement of Tokyo 2020.

"Aoife is a talented and hard-working competitor and once she's had the time to reflect on her situation, she will emerge stronger than ever" added Howth member Brian Turvey.

"It's easy to forget that Eve is still only 16 years of age and she has a terrific future ahead of her."

Previously, Irish Sailing performance director James O'Callaghan said: "Annalise’s performance in the 2020 Worlds made her a clear favourite to win the scheduled trials.

"By nominating her now the Irish Sailing Board have ensured that team preparations can move focus to the Olympics rather than preparing for domestic trials."

Along with her silver medal at the Olympics, Murphy won the 2013 Laser European Championships in the laser radial classification.

O'Callaghan revealed there had been no appeals received as of the weekend, meaning Murphy will be put forward to the Olympic Federation of Ireland for ratification.