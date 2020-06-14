The 2020 World Trail Orienteering Championships in Hong Kong have been cancelled due to the ongoing uncertainties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Competition was due to take place between November 28 and December 5 but local organisers have informed the International Orienteering Federation (IOF) that they are unable to proceed.

It has also been agreed not to postpone the event to a later date "at this point in time".

Trail orienteering is a discipline centered around map reading in natural terrains.

It has been developed to offer everyone, including people with limited mobility, a chance to participate in a meaningful orienteering competition.

Trail orienteering takes place within natural terrains ©ETOC

Manual or electric wheelchairs, walking sticks and assistance with movement are all permitted as speed is not part of the competition.

As with other sports, IOF events have been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, it was confirmed that this year's World Orienteering Championships, scheduled to take place in Denmark in July, had been cancelled.