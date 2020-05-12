Leho Haldna is set to be re-elected President of the International Orienteering Federation (IOF) at its Ordinary General Assembly (OGA) which the body is planning to hold remotely.

The assembly, which includes the Presidential election, was due to take place alongside the World Orienteering Championships in Denmark, cancelled by the IOF in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Plans have been made to hold the OGA virtually on the same date as initially planned, the IOF said.

The OGA is set to take place on July 10, with a pre-General Assembly seminar to be held two days earlier to test the virtual system and the voting process.

Haldna, elected IOF President in 2016, is seeking re-election and IOF secretary general Tom Hollowell confirmed to insidethegames that the Estonian is the only candidate.

Leho Haldna is standing for re-election as IOF President ©IOF

Haldna is set to be elected unopposed for a second four year-term, his last at the helm as the IOF only allows the President to serve for a maximum of eight years.

Incumbent Astrid Waaler Kaas of Norway is standing unopposed for senior vice-president.

Candidates for the other available positions have not yet been confirmed by the IOF.

The OGA will vote on a series of statute changes proposed by the IOF Council, including adding two athlete representatives - one of each gender - to the ruling body.

The Council has also proposed increasing the minimum number of persons of each gender on the body from two to three.

Provisional membership rules could be relaxed under a suggestion made by the Council.