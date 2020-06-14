The Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) has moved its Olympic Day initiatives online due to the pandemic.

Olympic Day, scheduled for June 23, will now be celebrated across the remainder of the month with various virtual activities and competitions.

This will include webinars, workshops and art and craft contests.

"This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Team TTO decided to host an Olympic Month with numerous activities aimed at getting the young and old involved to stay active," said TTOC's senior administrative officer Lovie Santana, as reported by Trinidad and Tobago Newsday.

"With the theme 'Move, Learn, Discover', Team TTO commenced webinars for coaches and exciting challenges such as workouts, an art and craft competition, sport specific challenge, sport specific sessions, Tik Tok and many more.

"Stay tuned to all our social media platforms for more information on Olympic month and all the activities ahead."

One such online webinar is entitled "COVID-19: An opportunity to grow, an opportunity to innovate, an opportunity for transformation"

TTOC President Brian Lewis spoke on the webinar and was joined by University of Trinidad and Tobago lecturer in sport management Stacey Cateau and University of the West Indies Academy of Sport Open campus head Kevin Jean.

TTOC executive members Giselle Laronde-West and Reyah Richardson acted as moderators.

As part of the Olympic Day celebrations, children are encouraged to design either Olympic rings, t-shirts, flames or medals for the art and craft competition.

Olympic Day was first celebrated in 1948, with National Olympic Committees now holding sports, cultural and educational activities to mark the occasion.