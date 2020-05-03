Former Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) President and veteran sports official Alexander B Chapman has died at the age of 93.

Chapman, a former regional vice-president for the Caribbean at the Commonwealth Games Federation, led the TTOC from 1989 to 1997.

He had previously served as secretary general of the National Olympic Committee from 1964 to 1989.

A former weightlifter and coach for Trinidad and Tobago, Chapman has been described as "Mr Olympics" by TTOC President Brian Lewis.

One of the TTOC's highest annual awards, given to someone for their service to sport, is also named after him.

Alexander B. Chapman, past President of the Trinidad & Tobago Olympic Committee, passed away today. He was 93 (I believe), and outlived his loving wife, Mags, by 2 months. He leaves behind his daughter Alison, and a huge legacy of sports in T&T. Farewell Chappy. — Richard Peterkin (@rncpeterkin) May 2, 2020

"The TTOC and the Trinidad and Tobago Commonwealth Games Association extends deepest condolences to the family of Mr Alexander B Chapman," Lewis said.

"Mr Chapman’s contribution and service to the Olympic and Commonwealth sports movements in Trinidad and Tobago, the Caribbean region, Americas continent and Commonwealth was immense, tireless, dedicated and unwavering.

"He epitomised the mean of volunteerism and patriotism.

"His passion for sports, the joy found in effort and striving for excellence was boundless.

"Mr Chapman’s contribution to the TT Olympic Committee and the TT Commonwealth Games Association and the Caribbean Olympic movement in the early days can be best described as pioneering.

"May he rest in peace."