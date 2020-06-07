Fresh dates have been established for the European Badminton Championships in Kyiv, which were due to have been held in April before the coronavirus pandemic made that impossible.

The Ukrainian city is now due to host competition from April 27 to May 2 in 2021.

With May 2 the qualifying deadline for Tokyo 2020, the event will count towards Olympic qualification.

Ukraine has never hosted the biennial tournament before, which is ordinarily held in even-numbered years.

"I am pleased that we will have the opportunity of taking Europe’s best players to Kyiv in 2021, as the COVID-19 situation did not allow us in 2020," Badminton Europe Confederation President Peter Tarcala said.

"The Ukrainian Badminton Federation has worked hard with the preparations for making the event successful, so I am grateful to [Ukraine Badminton Federation President] Oleksii Dniprov and his team for being persistent, wanting to organise in 2021 instead.

"There is no doubt that the players and the travelling fans shall look forward to visiting Kyiv next year.

"They will visit a beautiful city and they will be welcomed by hospitable hosts."

Viktor Axelsen is the reigning European men's champion ©Getty Images

Dniprov said that organusers "want to be sure that spectators have the opportunity to attend", so trying to reschedule for event for later in 2020 was not an option.

Denmark's Viktor Axelsen is the reigning European men's champion, with Spain's Carolina Marín winning the women's contest four times in a row.

Bulgarians Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva are the women's doubles champions, Danes Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen the men's doubles kings, and England's Chris Adcock and Gabby Adcock reigning mixed doubles champions.

The Badminton World Federation last month released a revamped calendar after rescheduling a number of top-tier events, but some - including Axelsen - have said players will have to be cautious in negotiating a busy schedule.