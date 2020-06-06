Axelsen claims badminton players will have to be "cautious" about "extremely ambitious" schedule

Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Viktor Axelsen claimed badminton players will have to be "cautious" about the "extremely ambitious" schedule for the remainder of this year.

The Dane is preparing to return to competition following the suspension of sport in March.

Last month, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) released a revamped calendar after rescheduling a number of top-tier events that were previously postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In total, 22 tournaments were set to take place over five months, starting with the Hyderabad Open from August 11 to 16.

The opening event has now been cancelled, with play instead set to start on September 1 with the Taipei Open.

Nonetheless, the revamped schedule has been criticised by some for its density and the lack of preparation time given to players, with Axelsen suggesting that he agreed with these concerns.

"It’s is an extremely ambitious plan, 22 tournaments have been planned in such a short span of time," he said, as reported by Indian television channel WION.

"The players will have to be very cautious since the risk of injury will be high.

"I hope players put a lot of thought before planning their schedule, because playing too many back-to-back tournaments is really tough on the body.

"I don’t know what the right thing to do is, but I have to be very careful with my body."

Viktor Axelsen earned a bronze medal at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, and has voiced his disappointment about the postponement of Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

Axelsen also revealed concerns about international travel restrictions currently in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"Hopefully, by September, some of the international travel restrictions will be relaxed," the 26-year-old said.

"If that isn’t the case then it’s going to be very difficult for players to travel for events all over the world.

"We have to wait and see what happens, I’m just keeping my fingers crossed."

The pandemic forced the rescheduling of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to July 23 to August 8 2021.

Axelsen voiced his disappointment on the postponement of the Games, but said he was now preparing to compete next year instead.

"It’s a real shame the Games had to be postponed," he said.

"Ideally, the 2020 Olympics should have taken place in 2020.

"However, it was the right thing to postpone the event.

"The crisis is far from over and there was no other option available.

"At this point, I’m just using all my energy to prepare for the 2021 Olympics.

"There's still a year to go for the Games and there will be a number of tournaments before the showpiece event.

"Currently, I am working on getting back into shape, so that I’m ready for tournaments when things get up and running."

Axelsen earned a world title in 2017 and is also a two-time European champion, triumphing in 2016 and 2018.