NEC Group Arenas has announced that the redevelopment work for its Resorts World Arena will not occur until after the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, the Solihull Borough Council backed plans to expand the capacity of the venue from 15,600 to 21,600 with a new roof being a part of the plans along with additional hospitality facilities and a new concourse.

Under the original plans, the redevelopment was due to take place ahead of the Games in July and August 2022.

The arena will host badminton, boxing, netball, table tennis and weightlifting events at Birmingham 2022.

However due to the delay of live events such as music concerts, the arena will now be renovated at a later date after the Games.

The NEC Group said it was important to support the live events industry during and after the pandemic, according to The Stadium Business.

Managing director of NEC Group Arenas Guy Dunstan said: "We are excited we’ll be able to still host most of the events we’ve missed over the last few months and cannot wait to play our part in what will be an historic Commonwealth Games in 2022.

Birmingham 2022's Athletes Village took a hit for construction due to the COVID-19 pandemic ©Birmingham 2022

"To accommodate the revised event dates and negate any potential delay to the Games, we have reviewed the project timelines and made the decision to reschedule the works until after the Games have finished.

"It is great news, as now more than ever we need to look at the longevity of our business.

"The roof extension project is strategically important to future-proofing Resorts World Arena, ensuring we continue to attract world class talent and high-profile events for decades to come."

When expanded, it could be the largest indoor venue in the United Kingdom, surpassing the Manchester Arena which is also looking to maximise its capacity.

In April it was reported that the construction projects for the Games, including for the Athletes' Village, had been halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Financial concerns continue to cause issues for the Commonwealth Games Federation who are still to find sufficient official bids for the 2026 Games.

In the UK alone, there are more than 283,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, resulting in the deaths of over 40,000 people.