Recurve stars to participate in second World Archery Lockdown Knockout

World Archery has confirmed the eight athletes to participate in the second edition of its Lockdown Knockout event, which will begin tomorrow.

Eight compound archers participated in last month’s invitational tournament, World Archery's first remote knockout event.

The competition was won by Colombia’s Sara Lopez.

Recurve archers will now participate in the second edition, with entrants including United States’ Brady Ellison.

The five-time Archery World Cup winner and reigning World Archery champion will be joined by Pan American Games gold medallist Crispin Duenas of Canada, Brazil’s Benardo Oliveira and European champion Steve Wijler of The Netherlands.

Mexico’s London 2012 silver medallist Aida Roman, United States’ Casey Kaufhold, Turkey’s Yasemin Anagoz and Dutch archer Gaby Bayardo complete the line-up.

Qualification will take place from tomorrow until Monday (June 8).

Each archer will shoot a 60-arrow 18-metre qualification round, before being seeded and placed into a bracket.

Male archers will be on the left of the bracket with women on the right.

The four recurve women taking part in this month’s #LockdownKnockout. Who’s your favourite? 🏹 #archery pic.twitter.com/dB4EtzTol2 — World Archery (@worldarchery) June 3, 2020

Matches will take place from June 13 to 21 with each contest streamed live from 5pm CET.

The winner will advance to the next round.

The final will see a man take on a woman, with the victor receiving CHF1,000 (£830/$1,000/€923) and runner-up CHF500 (£415/$522/€461) in prize money.

World Archery say the event is purely invitational, with English-speaking international archers in European and American time zones considered based on fan following, geographical distribution and access to the appropriate technology.

Only archers who could safely shoot in socially distanced settings and in accordance with local health guidelines are permitted to participate.

World Archery has suspended its international competition calendar due to the coronavirus outbreak, with no physical events taking place until September.

The governing body said the situation is being reviewed monthly.