The Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) is set to send around 200 athletes, divided into groups, to Europe for training between July and December.

The move is part of an action as part of the Emergency Programme to Support the Olympic System, which had its first actions presented on May 18.

Portugal is the first country confirmed that Brazilian athletes will attend for training.

It has been selected because of its progress with the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 33,000 cases and more than 1,400 deaths.

In the past 24 hours the country reported more than 300 new cases.

"The COB understands the unique moment that the whole world is going through, with a direct impact on all segments of society, including sports.

"In this sense, we fulfil our role of keeping the Olympic System healthy and of offering our athletes the best training and performance conditions, with maximum security", said COB President Paulo Wanderley Teixeira.

Plans are in the final stage of being formed, but the training is set to include athletes and officials from different disciplines.

The COB will pay for athletes tickets, accommodation and meals over a six month period.

Funding for the overseas training will be covered by the COB's Olympic Preparation Programme, with R$15 million (£2.36 million/$2.97 million/€2.64 million) allocated.

"We have a close relationship with the Portuguese Olympic Committee and we have already started negotiations ahead of Paris 2024.

COB President Paulo Wanderley Teixeira says the use of facilities in Portugal will allow the country's athletes to resume their training ©Getty Images

"With the pandemic, we believe that using Portuguese sports facilities will allow us to offer athletes safe and high-level sites to resume their activities", said COB general director and Olympic judo champion Rogério Sampaio.

"For the COB it is worrying to see our athletes without training conditions due to the real need to maintain isolation to control the pandemic in the country.

"We know how important it is to win the battle against the coronavirus, at the same time that we work for the Brazil team to be on an equal footing with its main opponents", said COB vice-president Marco Antônio La Porta Jr.

In parallel with the overseas training, the COB is finalising its protocols for a resumption of training which is expected to be contained in a 200 page document.

The document will dictate the rules for the use and gradual opening of the Brazilian team's training centre in Rio de Janeiro, in line with the guidelines of Governmental health agencies.

"We seek references from several Olympic Committees in the world, which are already in advanced stages in relation to Brazil in combating the pandemic," said COB sports director Jorge Bichara.

"Our goal is to have a complete reference guide for athletes and institutions.

"In short, the idea is that the athlete stays as little as possible in the facility and with the least possible contact with other people."

The Portugal Mission, as the overseas training has been dubbed, continues the set of 15 measures developed by the COB since March, to support the Olympic System in times of pandemic.

A contribution of R$ 7 million (£1.09 million/$1.37 million/€1.22 million) is also planned, to be used to combat the pandemic through the purchase of tests and PPE equipment or in sports and administrative projects, such as the payment of suppliers, taxes and rents etc.

Brazil is currently the second worst hit country by the coronavirus, with more than 560,000 cases and more than 31,000 deaths.