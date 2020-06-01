The 2020 Suncorp Super Netball season is due to start on August 1, having been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally scheduled to begin on May 2, the fourth season of the Australian league still plans to have a full 60-match competition with players returning to training today.

It was postponed on March 23 when the COVID-19 pandemic started to quickly affect the nation, causing sport to shutdown nationwide.

To date, Australia has recorded more than 7,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19, resulting in the deaths of 103 people.

The country has not recorded a new death since May 27 and no more than one in a single day since May 3.

The resumption comes after the league and the Australian Netball Players' Association held talks regarding pay, which includes a pay cut during the inactive period.

As of today, players will continue to be paid in line with their current agreement of 12 hours per week, while full pre-season training is planned to start in late June which will allow athletes to return to the normal 23 hours of training a week.

A new fixture list for the season is currently being finalised and will be announced soon.

Suncorp Super Netball chief executive Chris Symington said: "We're thrilled that a season start date has been locked away, now all our stakeholders have a date to work towards and fans can start to get excited for the start of the season.

"We are planning to play out a full home and away season, and we are confident that our start date gives us the best opportunity to achieve that.

"Our guiding principles throughout this process have never changed, those being the health and wellbeing of the community alongside the financial viability of our sport.

"There has been a collective commitment to those principles from the whole system including players, teams, partners and broadcasters and we will continue to take that approach as we look to get our season underway.

"I would like to thank our dedicated members and fans who have stuck by their teams and the sport through an incredibly challenging period.

"We look forward to showcasing our world class athletes once again from August 1."