The Italian regions of Tuscany and Emilia-Romagna have launched a joint bid to host the Tour de France Grand Depart.

Mayor of Florence Dario Nardella confirmed the joint bid as he presented plans for the "Rinasce Firenze" regeneration programme, which aims to rejuvenate the tourism industry in the Italian regions following the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the close proximity of Italy to France, the country has never hosted the start of the Tour de France.

However some stages have seen cyclists cross the Alps from France into Italy.

"We want to collaborate with Emilia Romagna to host the initial stage of the Tour de France close to the Apennines," Nardella said.

"Emilia-Romagna launched its candidacy for the Tour de France Grand Depart in recent weeks and it would be a historic event because while the Tour de France has started from a number of countries outside France, it has never started from Italy.

"By joining the forces of two regions like Tuscany and Emilia-Romagna, we have a very strong candidacy for a Tour de France start in the years to come."

Mayor of Florence Dario Nardella announced the bid as part of a rejuvenation programme for the Tuscany and Emilia-Romagna regions ©Getty Images

The Grand Depart has been held in London, Yorkshire, Brussels and Utrecht in recent years and will take place in the Danish capital of Copenhagen in 2021.

This year the opening stage will remain in France, with cyclists scheduled to set off from Nice on August 29.

Nardella also hinted at an Italian bid for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympics, having expressed interest at hosting the event last year alongside Mayor of Bologna Virginio Merola.

"Our desire is to attract the major international sporting events to the city," Nardella said.

"We've already started working with Emilia-Romagna for the 2032 Olympics."