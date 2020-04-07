The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) have cancelled three of their ISSF World Cup events due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Two of these events were set to take place in India's capital New Delhi, with rifle and pistol scheduled for May 5 to 13 and shotgun due to be hosted from May 20 to 29.

Azerbaijan's capital Baku was also set to host a rifle/pistol/shotgun World Cup event from June 22 to July 3 which has also been cancelled.

The 2020 ISSF World Cups in New Delhi and Baku have been cancelledhttps://t.co/wCVoxpLYeG pic.twitter.com/JWaezNuhjc — ISSF (@ISSF_Shooting) April 6, 2020

Now, all ISSF World Cup events for 2020 have been cancelled after a previous event in Munich was called off earlier this month.

Only a shotgun event, which took place from March 4 to 13 in Nicosia in Cyprus, has gone ahead to date, with no plans for rescheduling competitions.

To date, there have been more than 1.35 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, resulting in the deaths of over 75,000 people.