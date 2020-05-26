Swiss-Ski has withdrawn its request for the iconic Alpine Skiing World Cup event in Wengen to be replaced on the International Ski Federation (FIS) calendar.

In a statement, the FIS said Swiss-Ski had "confirmed the re-inclusion of Wengen in the men's FIS Alpine World Cup calendars for 2021-2022 and 2022-2023".

The Lauberhorn men's downhill was at risk of being dropped from the calendar because of a financial dispute between Swiss-Ski and the Organising Committee.

Swiss-Ski said it "cannot and does not want to meet the financial demands of CHF 1 million (£846,000/$1 million/€944,000) made by the Organising Committee in Wengen".

The national ski body said that while its application to replace Wengen had been withdrawn, suggesting an end to a dispute which had threatened the signature Alpine race in Switzerland, it still objected to the amount the Organising Committee had demanded to host the event.

Swiss-Ski President Urs Lehmann insisted the organisation would not support the event ©Swiss-Ski

"Swiss-Ski offers a hand, we want spectacular Lauberhorn races against a unique mountain backdrop, but not at any price," said Swiss-Ski President Urs Lehmann, who is a candidate to replace compatriot Gian Franco Kasper as FIS President this year.

A case between Swiss-Ski and the Organising Committee at the Court of Arbitration for Sport prompted the national ski body to apply to have a Swiss "placeholder" race on the 2021-2022 calendar instead of Wengen.

Swiss-Ski had unveiled a three-point plan to resolve its row with local organisers, which it expects to be implemented "within the coming week".

The organisation has been boosted by a CHF 300,000 (£254,000/$308,000/€283,000) donation from Jörg Moser, owner of the Swiss folk music centre Lueg.