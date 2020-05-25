The Singapore Esports Association (SGEA) has launched a new initiative designed to promote online gaming as a safe activity during the coronavirus pandemic.

The #SGPlaysTogether scheme is aimed at "connecting people socially from home and sharing the importance of social distancing and safety measures" amid the COVID-19 crisis, the SGEA said.

Prizes and care packages from the SGEA will be used to incentivise people to get involved with the programme.

"#SGPlaysTogether encourages youths to bond online by playing video games that they love, following Singapore's call through the #SGUnited message on the importance of Singaporeans, including youths, to exercise their part in the fight to safeguard one another and saves lives amid the pandemic," said SGEA President Ng Chong Geng.

Virtual competitions have come to the fore in the absence of live sport ©Getty Images

Esports has helped fill the void during the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced a near total shut down of sport worldwide.

The global health crisis has prompted Governments to initiate lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus, which has killed over 347,000 people and infected more than 5.5 million people worldwide.

Several sports organisations are holding online competitions to replace the dozens of events which have been either cancelled or postponed in response to the pandemic.