Chester King has outlined the mission of the Global Esports Federation (GEF) Education, Culture and Wellness Commission following his appointment as chair of the panel.

King, chief executive of the British Esports Association, said the commission's role was "educating, promoting, improving, and inspiring people around the world, and establishing a strong foundation where esports can continue to thrive in a safe, healthy, and sustainable environment".

Zimbabwe's Tyrone Seward, a GEF Board member and the husband of International Olympic Committee Athletes' Commission chairperson Kirsty Coventry, will serve as vice-chairman of the group.

The GEF has also confirmed the full composition of the commission, which includes Catherine Ugwu, who served as executive director of production for the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games Ceremonies.

Chester King claims the GEF aims to elevate esports and promote it as a beneficial activity for all ©Getty Images

Among the other members are Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Abdulaziz Al Saud, the President of the Saudi Arabian Federation for Electronic and Intellectual Sports.

"Esports is all about the community and its pivotal role in its continued growth," King said.

"The GEF aims to elevate esports and promote it as a beneficial activity for all.

"There are no borders and boundaries within esports in a #worldconnected; anyone can participate regardless of age, gender, or background."

The GEF was officially launched in Singapore in December and is considered a rival to the International Esports Federation, established in 2008 in South Korea.