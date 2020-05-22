The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) says 51 staff positions will be eliminated as part of "significant" cuts to the organisation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The cost-cutting measures come as USOPC looks to trim up to 20 per cent from its budget to make up for shortfalls caused by coronavirus, as reported by Associated Press.

A letter sent to Olympic stakeholders explained how 32 employees had been offered different roles within the organisation, meaning there is a chance that not every position eliminated will result in a job being lost.

The latest job reductions, combined with more than 30 employees who accepted offers for voluntary redundancy, will result in a staff of around 500 being reduced by one-fifth.

"I am overwhelmed by the magnitude of this change," said USOPC chief executive Sarah Hirshland.

©Getty Images

"It has become clear that it will take months, and not weeks, for us to return to full operation, particularly at our training centres in Colorado Springs and Lake Placid."

Olympic training centres across the US offer housing and training for hundreds of athletes, with many having their full-time training facilities based at the centres.

The USOPC brought in $172 million (£141 million/€157 million) in broadcast rights after the Rio 2016 Olympics, and it is due to receive a larger amount if the rearranged Tokyo 2020 Olympics take place in 2021.

Last month Hirshland took a 20 per cent pay cut while other executives took 10 per cent pay cuts, as the organisation aimed to manage the impact of the crisis.

A similar move took place at the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) last month, with its chief executive John Coates taking a 20 per cent pay cut, followed by all the members of the AOC's senior management team.