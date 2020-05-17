SASCOC survey reveals smaller federations fearful of going out of business due to coronavirus

Nearly 84 per cent of sports federations in South Africa are fearful they will go out of business because of restrictions imposed in response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a survey by the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC).

A total of 83.7 per cent of the respondents to the survey, most of whom would be classed as smaller sports bodies, expressed concern that they will not survive longer than six months from when the lockdown was initiated in the country on March 27.

Over 30 per cent said they could only continue for another two to three months unless their sport is cleared to resume or the Government provides them with funding.

Around 90 per cent said the Government should do more to help federations deal with the widespread impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

Forty-nine of the 76 federations in South Africa responded to the survey, which paints a bleak picture of the future of sport in the African country.

Sports federations in South Africa have expressed concern over their futures amid lockdown restrictions ©Getty Images

The governing bodies of football, cricket and rugby were among those surveyed but they are considered more stable than their smaller counterparts owing to their healthier bank balances.

Some have called for the embattled SASCOC to lobby the Government about the need to protect and save federations in the country, but the organisation has been plagued with disputes linked to the Presidential election in recent months.

"We cannot prescribe to federations when they should restart, just like we did not prescribe to them when they suspended or stopped their activities," said SASCOC Acting President Aleck Skhosana.

"The best we can say is that each professional and amateur sport federation must look at the safety protocols that will protect the health of their athletes, coaches, administration and all involved.

"So when they are happy, the health department is happy and the whole Government is happy with the protocols they present, then SASCOC will also be happy.

"We are not a jack-of-all-trades."