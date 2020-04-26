SAFA urges SASCOC to "stop this exercise of wasting money" over election dispute

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has weighed in on what it called "recent shenanigans" concerning the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) Presidential election.

Barry Hendricks was suspended as Acting President of SASCOC earlier this month following allegations he blocked rivals from standing in the election.

Hendricks has since claimed his suspension is unconstitutional and said the SASCOC Board should resign.

SAFA, in a statement, has called on SASCOC to "stop this exercise of wasting money on endless court cases and seeking legal advice".

It says that all eligible candidates who want to stand in SASCOC Presidential election should be allowed to, and that there must be "no further interference by the SASCOC Board in the electoral processes".

The election was due to take place on March 28 at the National Olympic Committee's Annual General Meeting, but that was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SAFA has urged SASCOC to hold an election when it is safe to do so.

Infighting has dogged SASCOC since Gideon Sam stepped down as President ©Getty Images

"The SASCOC Board must stop debating the issue of candidates and start planning for the Congress, enabling members to elect their leaders," the statement concluded.

It also cited SASCOC's constitution, with SAFA saying that at "no point does it refer to the SASCOC Board having any powers to determine or approve nominations".

SASCOC is "sound principles of good corporate governance" in the preamble of its constitution and therefore needs to change course, SAFA says.

Former SASCOC President Gideon Sam stood down in 2019 after reaching the age limit of 70, sparking the election.

Athletics South Africa President Aleck Skhosana, Free State Rugby President Jerry Segwaba and Netball South Africa President Cecilia Molokwane were not included on a list of candidates published last month despite having applied, which led to Skhosana and Segwaba both vowing to challenge their disqualification from the process.

Hendricks, Alan Fritz, Kaya Majeke and Winston Meyer were all listed as candidates.

Tennis South Africa has also felt the need to act over the debacle, announcing a review into the conduct of President Gavin Crookes and Board member Muditambi Ravele.