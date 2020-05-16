The International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) Football Committee announced new dates for the process of updating the sport's rules, delaying their introduction by a year.

Following the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games until next year, the sport's current rules will remain in place for one more year than usual.

This means they will be valid until December 31 2021, and new rules will enter into force on January 1 2022.

The new dates allow for an extended open consultation with everyone involved in the game, giving stakeholders the opportunity to voice their opinion and have their say on how the new rules should look.

All parties involved in blind football have been invited to consider what changes should be made to the current rules and submit suggestions and proposals, with a deadline of May 31 2021.

Players are encouraged to submit rule-change suggestions and proposals to the IBSA Football Committee ©Getty Images

Following this deadline, the IBSA Football Committee will collate and consider such proposals and suggestions, before drawing up the new rules and publishing a final updated rule book on December 1 2021.

"The IBSA Football Committee would like to encourage everyone involved in the game to take part in this process and make your voice heard for the benefit and good of blind football," a statement said.

"This is your chance to have a say in the future of your sport."

The Paralympics in the Japanese capital were rescheduled to August 24 to September 5 in 2021 due to the rise of coronavirus cases worldwide.

A men's five-a-side version of blind football has featured at the Games since Athens 2004.