Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW) has been appointed the new global communications team for platform IQONIQ, which aims to engage fans in sport and entertainment.

IQONIQ already hold high-profile partnerships with rights-holders such as French football teams AS Monaco and Olympique de Marseille, as well as Euroleague basketball.

The Sports Practice of BCW will assist IQONIQ in creating a new communications strategy aiming to attract new partners when its launch for applications comes in August.

"We are delighted to have been appointed by IQONIQ to support their growth in the sports and entertainment industry," said Lars Haue-Pedersen, managing director of BCW Sports Practice.

"IQONIQ has made a lot of progress in establishing itself so far, and we look forward to providing additional support to ensure that its many great features, and overarching vision, are well-understood across the industry.

"We have been very impressed with the ambition shown by IQONIQ, and we look forward to supporting them in this exciting journey."

Chief executive of IQONIQ, Kazim Atilla, added his delight at the new partnership.

Atilla said: "IQONIQ is a gamechanger in fan engagement, and the feedback we have received by leading sports clubs and leagues has been fantastic so far.

"Now, as we prepare to launch our application later this year, we are very happy to team up with BCW, whose experience in this field will be of great value to us.

"With these challenging times around us, we remain more convinced than ever that IQONIQ provides the all-in-one solution that so many fans are asking for."