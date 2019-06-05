The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has appointed communications agency Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW) to run its global campaigns.

The US-based company will lead campaigns targeted at promoting IAAF events and sports initiatives.

BCW President for Europe and Africa Scott Wilson said: "Through this new appointment, BCW's sports practice continues to establish its global reputation for proving excellence to its stable of high profile and international sporting clients.

"The values that the IAAF are promoting through this campaign – contributing to global initiatives in favour of healthy living and happiness – are in line with those of BCW and something that we are proud to take part in."

Raising global awareness around running and walking as easy and accessible ways for people to stay fit and healthy is one of BCW's first assignments.

The IAAF Run 24-1 initiative, established last year, involves a series of one-mile runs staged in 24 cities across 24 countries over six continents, forming a continuous sequence of racing in different time zones.

More than 12,000 runners took part in the inaugural IAAF Run 24-1 in 2018.

In collaboration with the IAAF, BCW launched the 2019 event under the 'First Mile' concept, with a focus on the beneficial effects of running on happiness.

“With our Run 24-1 event, we offer people across the world a great opportunity to become part of a global community of walking and running,” said IAAF President Sebastian Coe.

“We know that health and happiness are often closely related to physical exercise and I’m very happy that we at the IAAF, together with 24 member federations, will make it possible for thousands of people to run their first mile. "

Lars Haue-Pedersen, managing director of the BCW sports practice, added: "We are very happy to work with the IAAF to help them share their story and motivate runners and walkers around the world.

"The IAAF and athletics have an incredibly powerful reach."