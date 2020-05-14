USA Curling has announced that Team Shuster will return as one of their three men's teams in the new season.

It means that three Olympic champions will return to the high performance programme, including skip John Shuster.

He will be joined next year by second Matt Hamilton and lead John Landsteiner, who also formed part of the American team which won gold at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

Chris Plys, who joined the team in place of Tyler George after the Games in South Korea, will also return as vice-skip.

The addition of Plys has paid dividends as Team Shuster has since won back-to-back national titles.

Like all sports, curling has been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic with the 2020 World Men's Curling Championship in Glasgow cancelled.

Team Shuster won Olympic gold at Pyeongchang 2018 ©USA Curling

It was due to take place in the Scottish city between March 28 and April 5, with Team Shuster hoping to add to their Olympic title.

"After the abrupt end of the season and all of the uncertainty in many aspects of life, one thing that has been made clear is that I still love the game and miss battling with these guys who have become just as great of friends as they are team-mates," Plys said.

"With the added pressure next season to secure the spot for the United States at the next Olympics, we want to have the control in our own hands.

"I look forward to trying to make it three in a row and getting one step closer to the team's goal of Beijing in 2022."

Shuster also won a bronze medal at the Turin 2006 Winter Olympics.

The team's gold in Pyeongchang came after a 10-7 win over Sweden.