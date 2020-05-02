International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation (IWAS) Wheelchair Fencing has moved its World Championships from 2021 to 2022 as it seeks to find space to hold cancelled events.

The sport's new qualification period for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics will end on May 31, meaning IWAS Wheelchair Fencing is now trying to schedule qualification events before that deadline.

They include European Championships, Asian Championships and Americas Championships, as well as a World Cup.

The 2020 IWAS Wheelchair Fencing Asian Championships will now take place as part of the IWAS World Games, due to be staged in Nakhon Ratchasima in Thailand from December 10 to 17.

Originally timetabled for February, the IWAS World Games were postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dates for the other events have not yet been announced.

With the Paralympics now scheduled for August 24 to September 5 in 2021, the Wheelchair Fencing World Championships will be pushed back until 2022.

The wheelchair fencing calendar is being reshuffled after Tokyo 2020 was postponed ©Getty Images

"We believe that this solution is the best possible outcome for the athletes, teams and wheelchair fencing more generally," IWAS President Rudi van den Abbeele said.

"The idea to reinstate all the cancelled events was agreed unanimously by the Athletes’ and Coaches’ Commission, as well as endorsed by the IWAS Wheelchair Fencing and IWAS Executive Boards.

"Now fencers will have the chance to compete at regional Championships in the build-up to the Paralympics in 2021, completing the same series of events that they would have done had the Games taken place this year.

"Hopefully this will be good news for the sport’s community, offering something to work towards, as many of us continue to adapt to major changes to our lives and routines."

There are 96 places at Tokyo 2020 on offer for wheelchair fencers, with 16 gold medals to be awarded across eight men's and eight women's categories.